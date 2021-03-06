Expanse Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,214.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $16,214.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

