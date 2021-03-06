Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $993.80 million. Expedia Group reported sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. DA Davidson upped their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $166.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

