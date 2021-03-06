Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 483,900 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the January 28th total of 357,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EXPC traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $12.60. 2,185,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,121. Experience Investment has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Experience Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Experience Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Experience Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Experience Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Experience Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

