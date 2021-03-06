Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the January 28th total of 8,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Express alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Express by 47.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,160 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Express during the third quarter worth $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Express during the third quarter worth $740,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Express by 281.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 261,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

EXPR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.46. 5,890,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,648,678. Express has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $159.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $322.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Express will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.