extraDNA Price Hits $0.0005 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. extraDNA has a market cap of $548,045.11 and approximately $203,807.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,432.98 or 1.00094593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00038653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.58 or 0.01022136 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.44 or 0.00428708 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.00308737 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00080153 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00038430 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005820 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

