Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,625 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 10,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $61.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.34.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

