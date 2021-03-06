EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 350,200 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the January 28th total of 252,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 361,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.52). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. Analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on EYPT shares. Cowen started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.