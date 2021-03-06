F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $635.38 Million

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report sales of $635.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $633.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $638.40 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $583.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.11.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $3,412,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,879,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $66,257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its position in F5 Networks by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after buying an additional 235,213 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV opened at $190.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $213.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.