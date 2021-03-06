F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $635.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report sales of $635.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $633.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $638.40 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $583.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.11.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock worth $3,412,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,879,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $66,257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its position in F5 Networks by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after buying an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,176,000 after buying an additional 235,213 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV opened at $190.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $213.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.