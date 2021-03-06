Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $15,619,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,402,155 shares of company stock worth $375,611,345 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB opened at $264.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.24. The firm has a market cap of $752.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.