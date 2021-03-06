Faceter (FACE) Price Tops $0.0007

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. Faceter has a market cap of $329,747.18 and approximately $781.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Faceter has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One Faceter token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00773417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00043136 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

