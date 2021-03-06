Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $444.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

