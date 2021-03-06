FairCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,490.00 (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0692 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $17,490.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001493 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00078748 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004126 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

