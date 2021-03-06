FansTime Hits Market Cap of $788,514.84 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $788,514.84 and $425,991.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.66 or 0.00758253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00043532 BTC.

About FansTime

FTI is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

