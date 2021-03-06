Fantasy Sports Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 68.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded down 66.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $42,215.58 and $2.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00057827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.54 or 0.00771786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00030890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00060420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00043213 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Fantasy Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.