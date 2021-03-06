Fantom (FTM) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Fantom has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $114.37 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.43 or 0.00764765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00027098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00031298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00060501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00043708 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

