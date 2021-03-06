Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.40 Million

Brokerages expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to announce sales of $20.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.50 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $17.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.80 million to $82.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $83.65 million, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $85.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $273.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.