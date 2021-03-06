Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) (LON:FARN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $381.66

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) (LON:FARN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 381.66 ($4.99) and traded as low as GBX 315 ($4.12). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) shares last traded at GBX 320.25 ($4.18), with a volume of 33,741 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 381.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 350.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of £161.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.