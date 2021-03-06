FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Short Interest Update

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 28th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FAST Acquisition stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,898. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17. FAST Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

In other FAST Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $27,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 442,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,146. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,020,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000.

About FAST Acquisition

FAST Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

