Feathercoin (FTC) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $25,509.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006666 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

