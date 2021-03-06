Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,001 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Federated Hermes worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FHI stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

