Feellike Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Feellike has a market cap of $142,724.42 and $30.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Feellike token can now be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00460163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00068601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00077818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00082730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052210 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.36 or 0.00461643 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

