Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $270.04 million and $59.11 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 42.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.53 or 0.00760296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00025224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00031490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00059929 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043319 BTC.

FET is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

