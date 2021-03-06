Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $157,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after buying an additional 742,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,386,000 after buying an additional 321,337 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,739,000 after buying an additional 446,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,595,000 after buying an additional 342,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,219,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $596,934,000 after buying an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Cowen upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $141.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Insiders sold 139,429 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,387 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

