Fiii Price Up 17.2% This Week (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Fiii has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fiii has a market cap of $243,561.08 and $2,350.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fiii coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Fiii

Fiii is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

Fiii Coin Trading

