Filecash (FIC) Tops One Day Volume of $377,221.00

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Filecash coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Filecash has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Filecash has a total market cap of $6.88 million and $377,221.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Filecash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.38 or 0.00467046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00068800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00084832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00051655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.65 or 0.00459243 BTC.

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

Filecash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.