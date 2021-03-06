Financial Analysis: Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Ocular Therapeutix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics $182.24 million 15.20 -$356.39 million ($1.31) -8.00 Ocular Therapeutix $4.23 million 331.96 -$86.37 million ($2.01) -9.21

Ocular Therapeutix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amicus Therapeutics. Ocular Therapeutix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amicus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and Ocular Therapeutix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics 0 8 5 0 2.38 Ocular Therapeutix 0 1 3 1 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $20.19, suggesting a potential upside of 92.67%. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.85%. Given Amicus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amicus Therapeutics is more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix.

Risk and Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Ocular Therapeutix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics -120.18% -73.81% -36.10% Ocular Therapeutix -780.19% -14,065.71% -81.81%

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics beats Ocular Therapeutix on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital and University of Pennsylvania. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery. Its lead product candidate is DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert), which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, and allergic conjunctivitis; and DEXTENZA, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye diseases. The company also develops OTX-TP (intracanalicular travoprost insert), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension; OTX-TIC, an intracameral travoprost implant, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the reduction of IOP in patients with moderate to severe glaucoma and ocular hypertension; OTX-TKI, an intravitreal tyrosine kinase inhibitor implant, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration(AMD). Its various preclinical programs include OTX- BPI for the treatment of acute ocular pain; OTX-BDI to treat post-operative Pain, and inflammation and bacterial infection; OTX-CSI to treat dry-eye disease; and OTX-IVT, an intravitreal aflibercept implant for the treatment of wet AMD and other back-of-the-eye diseases. The company has strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) for the development and commercialization of products using the Company's sustained-release hydrogel in combination with Regeneron's large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

