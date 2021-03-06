Financial Comparison: U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

U.S. Gold has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. Gold and Lithium Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lithium Americas 0 2 3 0 2.60

U.S. Gold currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.32%. Lithium Americas has a consensus price target of $20.05, indicating a potential upside of 34.47%. Given U.S. Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Lithium Americas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Gold and Lithium Americas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$5.25 million ($3.17) -2.87 Lithium Americas $4.84 million 367.78 $51.67 million ($0.22) -67.77

Lithium Americas has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Gold. Lithium Americas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Gold and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold N/A -60.15% -57.57% Lithium Americas N/A -22.88% -10.85%

Summary

Lithium Americas beats U.S. Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

