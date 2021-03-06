Financial Contrast: Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Big Rock Partners Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A 26.40% 0.23% Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A -0.45% -0.14%

7.5% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisker and Big Rock Partners Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A $8.81 million N/A N/A Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A N/A $410,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fisker and Big Rock Partners Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 2 6 0 2.75 Big Rock Partners Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.76%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Big Rock Partners Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Fisker has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Rock Partners Acquisition has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fisker beats Big Rock Partners Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Big Rock Partners Acquisition

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

