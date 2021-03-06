Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $144,093,000. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $118,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after buying an additional 1,460,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,070,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,757,000 after buying an additional 743,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,168.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.