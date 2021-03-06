Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,511 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,511 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.28. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

