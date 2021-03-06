Financial Review: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) vs. Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) and Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander and Crédit Agricole’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander -13.21% 7.24% 0.47% Crédit Agricole 19.31% 3.21% 0.19%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Santander and Crédit Agricole, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander 1 1 6 0 2.63 Crédit Agricole 1 1 4 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander and Crédit Agricole’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander $55.14 billion 1.16 $7.30 billion $0.49 7.51 Crédit Agricole $22.57 billion 1.89 $8.06 billion $0.78 9.40

Crédit Agricole has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banco Santander. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crédit Agricole, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Banco Santander shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Crédit Agricole shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Santander has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crédit Agricole has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Santander beats Crédit Agricole on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products. The company also provides cash, asset, and wealth management; and private banking services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking; treasury, risk hedging, foreign trade, confirming, custody, and investment banking activities. The company operates through a network of 11,236 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, forex, security lending and borrowing, custody, depositary bank, fund administration, middle-office solutions, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. serves retail and corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is headquartered in Montrouge, France. CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. operates as a subsidiary of SAS Rue La BoÃ©tie.

