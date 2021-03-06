Financial Survey: Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) versus LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) and LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perrigo and LifeVantage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perrigo 0 4 2 0 2.33 LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perrigo presently has a consensus target price of $52.60, suggesting a potential upside of 28.17%. Given Perrigo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perrigo is more favorable than LifeVantage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perrigo and LifeVantage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perrigo $4.84 billion 1.13 $146.10 million $4.03 10.18 LifeVantage $232.91 million 0.58 $11.55 million $0.86 11.01

Perrigo has higher revenue and earnings than LifeVantage. Perrigo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeVantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Perrigo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of LifeVantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Perrigo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of LifeVantage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Perrigo has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeVantage has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perrigo and LifeVantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perrigo -0.13% 9.78% 4.92% LifeVantage 5.29% 45.39% 24.01%

Summary

Perrigo beats LifeVantage on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments. The Consumer Self-Care Americas segment focuses primarily on the development, manufacture, and sale of store brand, self-care products in categories, including upper respiratory, pain and sleep-aids, digestive health, nutrition, vitamins, minerals and supplements, healthy lifestyle, skincare and personal hygiene, and oral self-care in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and South America. The segment offers its products under the brand names of Prevacid, 24HR, Good Sense, Zephrex D, ScarAway, Plackers, and Rembrandt. The Consumer Self-Care International segment develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer self-care brands and consumer focused products through a network of pharmacies, wholesalers, drug and grocery store retailers, and para-pharmacies in approximately 30 countries, primarily in Europe. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of generic prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, controlled substances, injectable, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes. It also provides anti-aging skin care products, including facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, and hand creams, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. The company sells its products through its website, as well as through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, and China. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.

