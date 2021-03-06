Findlay Park Partners LLP Acquires 1,276,844 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.6% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.80% of EOG Resources worth $231,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EOG opened at $74.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of -143.42 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Barclays cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

