Findlay Park Partners LLP Acquires 771,842 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 338.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 771,842 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Thomson Reuters worth $81,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $86.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.89. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

