Findlay Park Partners LLP Cuts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,574,671 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,151,753 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.65% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $111,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEM opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

