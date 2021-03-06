Findlay Park Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,025 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 1.2% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 1.00% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $177,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $329.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $353.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.