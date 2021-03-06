Findlay Park Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,460 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.1% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $448,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,775,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,108.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,985.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,737.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,362 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,351 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

