Findlay Park Partners LLP Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,865 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.5% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.27% of S&P Global worth $217,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

Shares of SPGI opened at $334.52 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.40 and its 200-day moving average is $337.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

