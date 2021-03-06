Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $113.43 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 78,825 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 2.52% of ICU Medical worth $113,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $202.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.01 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.47.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $5,354,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,597,125. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

