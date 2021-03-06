Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $298.47 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,518,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,206,047 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises 2.1% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.82% of Agilent Technologies worth $298,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

A opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.43. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.