Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $391.64 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 745,938 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.25% of Danaher worth $391,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $218.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.80 and a 200-day moving average of $224.17. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

