Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $483.08 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,414,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 835,052 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 3.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.55% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $483,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after buying an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,386,000 after acquiring an additional 321,337 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,739,000 after acquiring an additional 446,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,595,000 after acquiring an additional 342,766 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,219,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $596,934,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders sold 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $141.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of -784.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.29 and its 200 day moving average is $140.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

