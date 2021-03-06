Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $895.02 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,662 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 6.2% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.90% of Intuit worth $895,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Intuit by 130.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $382.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $388.44 and a 200 day moving average of $355.82. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

