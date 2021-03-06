Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $897.43 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,655,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 479,840 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 6.2% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.54% of T-Mobile US worth $897,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,800 shares of company stock worth $7,538,896. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

