Findlay Park Partners LLP Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,451 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.67% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $395,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.48 and a 200 day moving average of $114.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

