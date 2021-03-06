Findlay Park Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,283 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 1.99% of Alleghany worth $169,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 215.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Alleghany stock opened at $632.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -133.80 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $686.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

