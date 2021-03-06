Findlay Park Partners LLP Makes New $75.21 Million Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 535,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,210,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Tractor Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $13,361,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 536.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 49,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.28.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $155.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average of $145.49. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $173.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

