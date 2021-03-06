Findlay Park Partners LLP Purchases 49,106 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 1.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.54% of CoStar Group worth $195,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group stock opened at $798.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 107.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $884.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $871.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $897.82.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

