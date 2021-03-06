Findlay Park Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 559,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $116,502,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Union Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $209.71 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.