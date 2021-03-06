Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 1,070,880 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,929,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,070,880 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 4.7% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.88% of Fiserv worth $675,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $119.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $121.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

